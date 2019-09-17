Taylor Swift joins 'The Voice' as mega msentor

Pop star Taylor Swift is returning to "The Voice" as a mega mentor. The news was shared by show's coaches, John Legend and Blake Shelton, on Instagram.

In a promotional video, Legend and Shelton are seen discussing the artiste who will be joining them on the show as a mega mentor. "I heard we have a mega mentor? I heard it’s supposed to be one of the most successful people in music," Legend says in the video clip.

To this Shelton replies, "Yeah, but I don't know who it is. I know it's supposed to be a big star." As they continue speculating, Swift emerges from a trailer, revealing her to be the one who is joining the two as well as Kelly Clarkson and Gwen Stefani on the show.

As a mega mentor, Swift's main task is to prepare the artists during the knockout rounds, in which each artist teams up with another contestant to choose a song and perform it individually, reported Variety. It serves as the last opportunity for the singers to prove their worth to the judges before they decide who gets to stay for the final round, the live playoffs.

This is not the first time Swift will be appearing on "The Voice" . She previously served as the mega mentor during the series' seventh season in 2014. She was last seen on the show during the season 16 finale, when she took the stage to perform her hit "ME!" with Brendon Urie of Panic! At the Disco.

"The Voice" premieres on September 23 on NBC.

