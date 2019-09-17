Don't write off star kids before watching their films, says Karan Deol

There's a lot of negativity around someone when they are from the film background and Karan Deol says people shouldn't write off a newcomer like him even without watching their first film. Karan, the third generation aspiring actor from the Deol family, is making his debut alongside another new name, Sahher Bambba in "Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas".

"People are ready to pull you down even before they've seen your work. If you've not seen the product and are already writing it off, it's not right. But if you see my work and still don't like it, you're entitled to your opinion. "I'm not saying you're wrong, but you shouldn't write someone off just because he is comes from a certain fraternity. I didn't ask God that I be born in a film family. While it's unfair negativity, I can understand where they're coming from," Karan told PTI in an interview here.

The 28-year-old, who is being launched by his grandfather-screen legend Dharmendra in a film directed by his father-actor Sunny Deol, said as a shy child, he had to deal with social anxiety and bullying. And it was after he enrolled in a film school in the UK that he felt like he was becoming his own person.

"I was looked at a normal person which I love. No one over there in that acting institute knew me. I was like everyone else. And that's where you can express yourself and grow individually as a commoner. It was like my opening point, which I loved. I came back as a different person." Karan said he wants people to appreciate the work he has done in totality.

"When you see the movie, I hope that my own individuality comes across, that people connect with it and I get more movies after this. I hope this is a good beginning for me after this. "I just want a good story to come my way. Now that I've done a romantic movie, I'd like to skip the genre and maybe do something different."

Sahher said she grew on up on steady diet of quintessential Hindi films like "Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge" and getting a break in a romance drama felt perfect. "As an audience, I connect more with rom-coms. And I happened to be part of this one. So I don't think I could have asked for a better debut.

A major takeaway for Sahher from the film was learning to be patient as weather played a spoilt sport during the filmmaking process. The film was shot in tough climatic conditions in regions including Pir Panjal Mountain Range, Spiti Valley and Manali.

"The film took a lot of time to be made. I was not a patient person before. But I've learned to be patient after working on this film," she added. "Pal Pal..." hits cinema halls Friday.

