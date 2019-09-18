Brad Pitt may feature in Guy Ritchie's 'The Gentlemen'

There is a buzz that actor Brad Pitt may reunite with 'Snatch' director Guy Ritchie for his upcoming film 'The Gentlemen.' The film starring Hugh Grant and Matthew McConaughey, could add last-minute scenes with Pitt, Page Six quoted a source.

Ritchie enjoyed working with the actor in the past and loved him so much in 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' that "he's considering adding him to the lineup," said a source. According to the outlet, Pitt has been approached. But another source said that the film is already in the can and Pitt's not in it.

The movie has gone through some changes. Originally the film was titled 'Toff Guys,' then 'Bush,' and actress Kate Beckinsale exited the project, replaced by Michelle Dockery. (ANI)

