Karan Johar to direct Avinash Tiwary, Mrunal Thakur in 'Ghost Stories'

Avinash Tiwari and Mrunal Thakur are set to star in Karan Johar's chapter of Netflix's upcoming anthology "Ghost Stories". Avinash, best known for "Laila Majnu", and Mrunal of "Love, Sonia" fame, will play the leads in the short film that revolves around the horror and supernatural genre, a press release said.

The anthology marks Karan's foray into the horror genre. After the success of "Lust Stories", Karan and fellow filmmakers Zoya Akhtar, Dibakar Banerjee, and Anurag Kashyap are reuniting to tell spine-chilling tales through "Ghost Stories".

