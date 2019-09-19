Criminal Minds Season 15 to be back with some villains, Is Shemar Moore retuning in final season?

There is nothing new to say Criminal Minds Season 15 will end the series running for 14 years. Some of the episodes of the upcoming season will be throwing a few flashbacks to honor the history. Here, we are going to give you the latest updates on the upcoming season. Read the texts below to get those updates.

Criminal Minds Season 15 is going to bring back some antagonists from previous season "We have one in the works right now who's a very memorable villain, but I don't want to say too much if it doesn't work out with casting ... I am very hopeful that we can honor all of those characters who have been beloved and with this team, with the audience for years, but I don't know what that's going to look like," the executive producer, Erica Messer said in an exclusive interview with Deadline.

The viewers will be quite glad to see the exploration of the relationship between Dr Reid and Jennifer. Dr Reid will discover his new love interest named Max and his emotional-cum-romantic scenes will surely be quite memorable to the avid viewers. Max will be portrayed as a kind-hearted, quirky and candid woman. She will initially have a friendship with him and then emerge as his very special friend. Unfortunately, she will be present in only two episodes.

The returning of Shemar Moore in Criminal Minds Season 15 is highly expected. He was seen playing the role of Derek Morgan between Season 1 and 11 and was present as a guest star in Season 12 and 13. He was not seen in the series after 2017. He was seen in 253 episodes of Criminal Minds. The viewers want to see The Young and the Restless actor playing the role of the sexy Supervisory Special Agent Derek Morgan for the last time. There is no official confirmation on his returning.

Criminal Season 15 titled 'The final episode And In The End...' finished filming in May. The final season is likely to premiere anytime in 2019 or 2020. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the television series.