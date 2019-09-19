Jodie Turner-Smith boards Michael B Jordan-fronted 'Without Remorse'

"Queen and Slim" actor Jodie Turner-Smith has joined the cast of Michal B Jordan-starrer adaptation of Tom Clancy's thriller novel "Without Remorse". According to Variety, Turner-Smith will play Karen Greer in the Paramount film.

The movie also features Jamie Bell as Robert Ritter, the deputy director of operations at the CIA. Jordan is playing operations officer John Clark aka John Terrence Kelly, a former Navy SEAL working for the CIA.

Stefano Sollima is directing the movie from a script penned by Taylor Sheridan.

