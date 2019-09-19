Frost & Sullivan Identifies Leading Companies in the Video Management Services Market

Frost & Sullivan expects the video managed services market to continue growing as more content providers realize the benefits of outsourcing video workflows and management for both video on demand (VOD) and live video direct-to-consumer (D2C) OTT content. There are significant growth opportunities for the video managed services (VMS) market, including the use of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning in solutions, overall growth in broadcasted live events and OTT video, and demand for a customized/personalized customer streaming experience.

The recently released Global Video Managed Services Market Frost Radar provides results from an in-depth analysis built on a 360-degree research methodology where 24 companies within the industry were evaluated. The team of industry analysts identified 13 industry leaders excelling at innovation, poised for growth and ripe for investment, and recognizes them in the Frost Radar with insight into their innovative offerings, projected growth rates, strengths and opportunities for the future.

Benefits of this practical, high-impact, scalable tracking solution include:

Identify the most cutting-edge innovative platforms, including those most poised for growth and ripe for investment.

Understand how companies benchmark against each other in their ability to expand against a backdrop of industry transformation and evolution.

Help all end users and industry leaders responsible for making technology solution decisions and selecting providers to build long-term relationships.

The following companies were identified for demonstrated excellence in either growth, innovation, or both, with the ability to translate these qualities into proven solutions that benefit their clients:

BAMTECH Media, Deltatre, Amagi Media Labs, NeuLion, Deluxe Entertainment Services Group, iStreamPlanet, Vubiquity, Accenture, NBC Sports Playmaker Media, Red Bee Media, MC1, Piksei, and Verizon Digital Media Services.

