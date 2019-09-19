Here's how Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff are making 'War' funny

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff are owning the internet with their hilarious T-shirt war during the promotions of their much-awaited action spectacle 'War'. The T-shirt war is getting funnier now and of course, the fans are loving the banter between two of the biggest action superstars of Bollywood.

Tiger began it all when he trolled his co-star and mentor with a picture of Krrish printed on it with a caption that read, "Hiding your fear behind a mask?" Hrithik then stepped out with a super funny comeback to Tiger. He trolled the 'Student of the year 2' actor wearing a tee with a picture of Tiger in his superhero avatar from 'Flying Jatt' and the caption read, "Flying away from this WAR already?"

Not one to take it lying low, Tiger fired a fresh troll missile at Hrithik this morning as he sported a T-shirt that read, "Khaali Haath Jaane Ko Taiyaar?" The t-shirt had Hrithik's picture from his iconic 'Kaho Na Pyaar Hai' dance number 'Ek Pal Ka Jeena'. Now, all eyes are on Hrithik for the next salvo.

Yash Raj Films' 'War' promises to be the biggest action spectacle of all times. The high-octane action entertainer will see Hrithik and Tiger pitted against each other in a massive showdown. The flick, which also stars Vaani Kapoor, will see the male lead actors push their bodies to pull off jaw-dropping, death-defying stunts in a bid to beat each other.

'War' has been shot in seven different countries, spanning 15 cities. Four action directors from across the world have been roped in to choreograph the biggest, never-seen-before action spectacle on screen.

Produced by Yash Raj Films, 'War' is set to release in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on October 2. (ANI)

