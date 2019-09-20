One Piece Chapter 956, 957 – Effect of Shichibukai system’s abolition, Know Drake’s identity

The spoilers for One Piece Chapter 956 are creating headlines although it is yet to be officially released. Following the completion of Wano Arc Act 2, the manga has stepped into an interesting and exciting chapter after revealing the identity of X Drake, what actually happened to Shichibukai system and unexpected fate of Sabo. Read the texts below to know what can happen in the imminent chapter.

One Piece Chapter 956 spoilers are already out and fans are going bonkers with snaps and translations by @sandman_AP's forum. The social media platforms are being inundated from comments received over the spoilers at Facebook, Reddit and Twitter. Fans are curious to see how the abolishment of the Warlord System will take place in the upcoming chapter including One Piece Chapter 957. The abolition of the Shichibukai system is due to the leaders of Alabasta and Dressrosa after claiming that their countries suffered during the occupation of the pirates.

The leaked snaps for One Piece Chapter 956 manga shows Morgans highly excited with a big news of someone's death. The identity of that person is not revealed but studying the nature of the excitement, it is possible to assume that the deceased is a big personality.

However, some One Piece manga lovers believe that Sabo dies in Chapter 956. If Sabo has really died, it might affect Luffy the wrong way in One Piece Chapter 957. Many speculations immediately started swirling up encircling the possible demise of the second command of the Revolutionary Army Sabo. He is also the sworn brother of Monkey D Luffy. Spoilers suggest that Luffy is not going to learn the death of his brother soon.

As far as the abolition of the Shichibukai system is concerned, the news about it makes people happy. With the abolition of the system, the notorious pirates linked to the system are being hunted and chased by the marines. Whereas, in the first paragraph, we had talked about X Drake, who identity is being revealed. It turns out that X Drake is a Marine HQ Secret Special Forces Captain.

One Piece Chapter 957 can be expected in the next weekend.