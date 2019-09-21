Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell to star in 'A Christmas Carol' musical adaptation

Charles Dickens' "A Christmas Carol" is getting a musical reimagining with Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds in the lead. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Sean Anders and John Morris are writing and directing the movie.

Details of Ferrell and Reynolds' character are not revealed yet. Both actors are also producing the project. "A Christmas Carol", which came out in 1843, revolved around miserly Ebenezer Scrooge is visited by ghosts of Christmas Past, Present, and Future.

The novella has been adapted numerous times on silver screen, with Bill Murray's 1988 comedy "Scrooged" and 1992's "The Muppet Christmas Carol" being the most popular ones.

