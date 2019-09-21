Jonathan Rhys Meyers to play lead in James Brooke biopic

Actor Jonathan RHys Meyers is set to star in a biopic on legendary British explorer James Brooke, titled "Rajah". The period drama, directed by Michael Haussman, also features Josie Ho and Dominic Monaghan.

Brooke was a patrician English explorer who escaped the confines of Victorian society to explore the wildlife of 1840s Borneo. He fell in love with the place and fought with the pirates and the Sultan's enemies to win a crown as Rajah of Sarawak, where he ruled a jungle kingdom larger than England. He was also knighted by Queen Victoria for his bravery.

Rhys Meyers will be playing the explorer, Ho will play Madame Lim, Brooke's former lover, and Chinese leader, and Monaghan will essay the role of Colonel Arthur Crookshank, Brooke's cousin and comrade-in-arms. The script is penned by Rob Allyn.

The film will be made with the support of the Sarawak Tourism Board and the federal FIMI film rebate of Malaysia.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)