Jennifer Lopez, Constance Wu's 'Hustlers' banned in Malaysia

Jennifer Lopez-fronted "Hustlers" , a crime film about New York strippers who swindle Wall Street, has been banned in Malaysia. According to the BBC, the country's film censorship board said the film was "not suitable for public viewing" due to its "excessive obscene content".

The film was suppose to open in the country on Thursday. "We regret to inform you that 'Hustlers' movie release has been cancelled as it has been banned in Malaysia. We deeply apologise for the inconveniences caused to our beloved followers, fans of the movie, medias and partners.

"We certainly appreciate all the love and support from our fans and movie lovers for this title; yet it's our loss that we are unable to carry on. Our sincere apologies that we have let you down," the film's Malaysian distributor Square Box Pictures posted on Instagram. "Hustlers" , directed by Lorene Scafaria, also stars Constance Wu, Lili Reinhart, Keke Palmer, Julia Stiles, Cardi B and Lizzo.

