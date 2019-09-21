Proud moment for us: Ranveer on 'Gully Boy' being Oscar entry

Actor Ranveer Singh said on Saturday that he was thrilled that Zoya Akhtar-directed "Gully Boy" has beenselected as India's official entry at the Oscars. The film, produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar and Zoya Akhtar, features Ranveer as an up-and-coming rapper who sets out to achieve his dreams by rhyming about his life on the Mumbai streets.

"Gully Boy echoed the voice of the streets, it will always be one of my most personal films. As always, I will keep striving towards making the flag of Hindi cinema fly high," Ranveer said in a statement here. I'm very happy that the passionate hard work that our cast and crew put into creating Gully Boy is reaping rewards.

"It's a proud moment for our entire team. I'm especially proud of and happy for Zoya! Gully Boy is her (Tiger) baby, and I am blessed to have been a part of her maverick vision," the actor said. "With the love and support of our beloved audience, we're hoping to make a significant mark on the world stage," he added.

The movie, which released across the country on February 14, also features Alia Bhatt, Vijay Raaz, Kalki Koechlin, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Vijay Varma and Amruta Subhash. The news of "Gully Boy" 's selection as India's entry for the Oscars was announced bythe Film Federation of India (FFI)..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)