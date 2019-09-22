International Development News
Halsey to sing 'In Memoriam' tribute at 2019 Emmys

PTI Los Angeles
Updated: 22-09-2019 11:35 IST
Halsey (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Singer Halsey will lend her voice to this year's "In Memoriam" tribute at the 71st Primetime Emmys awards ceremony. The "Without Me" hitmaker is set to deliver a simpler performance of a classic song during the 2019 show, Fox announced on September 20.

Comic Thomas Lennon will be on the off-camera commentary duties during the ceremony for audiences at home while the winners head to the stage to accept their awards. While the ceremony will hostless like this year's Oscars, actor Adam Devine will introduce the variety genre with a special performance created by Nappytabs' Tabitha and Napoleon D'umo.

The Emmys will be held at the Microsoft Theater here.

COUNTRY : United States
