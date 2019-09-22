Entertainment News Summary: Blumarine says elegance comes in kindness at Milan show

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Blumarine says elegance comes in kindness at Milan show

With a blooming rose catwalk, Italian fashion designer Anna Molinari dedicated her latest collection for label Blumarine to kindness on Friday, a virtue she said seemed "to belong to a time past". Molinari, known for her feminine and romantic clothes, used plenty of pastel colors and bold pinks for the Spring/Summer 2020 womenswear line consisting of floaty dresses and floral printed or embroidered tops, skirts, shorts and trousers. Viacom buys exclusive cable rights to 'Seinfeld' from Sony

Viacom Inc said on Saturday it has bought the exclusive cable rights to classic television sitcom "Seinfeld" from Sony Pictures Television, days after Netflix Inc landed the global streaming rights for the show. "Beginning in October 2021, the full library of Seinfeld episodes will air amongst Viacom's entertainment brands, including Comedy Central, Paramount Network and TV Land," Viacom said in a statement. Netflix chief says 'The Crown' will look a bargain after streaming explosion

Netflix Chief Executive Reed Hastings said on Friday the entrance of Apple, Disney and NBC to the global streaming market will push content costs to levels that make its epic drama about the British Royal family "look like a bargain". Hastings' comments at the RTS television industry conference in Cambridge jolted investors already worried about growing competition and sent the streaming heavyweight's stock down 6%, adding to a recent sell-off. Prince Harry, Meghan, Ivanka Trump attend designer's Rome wedding

Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan joined an array of celebrities on Friday for the glitzy wedding of fashion designer Misha Nonoo at a 17th century Italian villa overlooking the city of Rome. Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner flew in from the United States to join the other A-listers who included singer Katy Perry, her partner Orlando Bloom, British TV host James Corden and Harry's cousins, Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice.

