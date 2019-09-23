International Development News
DJ Dimitri Vegas and Like Mike to perform at Sunburn

ANI
Updated: 23-09-2019 18:18 IST
DJ Dimitri Vegas and DJ Like Mike. Image Credit: ANI

The 13th edition of Asia's largest music festival- Sunburn, is all set to start another multi-city Sunburn Arena tour. After delivering a super successful tour with DJ Snake and Wiz Khalifa, the tour will now see Belgium's most loved brother DJ duo Dimitri Vegas and Like Mike perform in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and New Delhi on November 7, 8 and 9, respectively.

The final culmination of the Sunburn Arena tour will take place in Mumbai on November 10, 2019. The brothers' duo, who is known for their breath-taking music stage presence and performances, expressed excitement over coming back to India to entertain the audiences.

"It's been a while since we came to India, for us always one of our favourite countries to visit, as we get such incredible love from the fans. We cannot wait to come back this November for what will be one of our biggest tours ever," said Dimitri Vegas and Like Mike. Tickets for Sunburn Arena which has played host to some of the world-renowned DJs including Hardwell, Deadmau5, Afrojack, Armin van Buuren, Swedish House Mafia, Dash Berlin, and Avicii will go live on September 26, 2019, at 12.00 noon IST on bookmyshow.com. Prices start from INR 500/- onwards. (ANI)

