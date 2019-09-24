Entertainment News Roundup:  France's Cannes to ban polluting cruise ships; Emmy awards and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Portugal's Moura pays tribute to cod fishermen at Milan Fashion close

Portuguese designer Alexandra Moura closed Milan Fashion Week on Monday with a tribute to her country's cod fishermen, presenting a spring collection for women and men inspired by the sea. With the sound of seagulls as a backdrop, Moura unveiled designs that reflected the fishermen's work and lifestyle in the line called "Gadidae", the name given to the family of codfish.

TV audience for Emmy awards dives to all-time low but social media likes it

The U.S. television audience for the Emmy Awards show, celebrating the best of television, slumped to 6.9 million viewers, its lowest ever level, but the show was a hit on social media. According to Nielsen ratings data on Monday, the TV audience dropped by more than 32% from last year's ceremony, which at the time was a record low of 10.2 million U.S. viewers

France's Cannes to ban polluting cruise ships

Mediterranean resort town Cannes, France's fourth-biggest cruise ship port, will ban the most polluting cruise ships from next year in a bid to boost air quality in the city. The ban will target ships that do not respect a 0.1% cap on sulphur in their fuel and could stop some passengers from disembarking in the city famous for its film festival.

Oprah picks slavery novel for Apple TV book venture, says done with talk shows

Oprah Winfrey on Monday announced the first pick of her revamped popular book club with Apple's new television streaming service but made clear she had no plans to return to hosting a regular TV talk show. Winfrey, one of the most influential women in U.S. television, chose "The Water Dancer" by critically acclaimed author Ta-Nehisi Coates, his debut novel about slavery.

Gay performers shine with several wins at the Emmy Awards

Gay performers shined at the Emmy Awards on Sunday with wins in several categories including best actor in a drama series, which went to "Pose" star Billy Porter as the first openly gay black man to take home the honor. "Once again, we witness history unfold, the Emmy goes to Billy Porter," actress Kerry Washington said before Porter strode on stage in platform shoes, a black suit with glittery stripes and a hat with a brim extending to one side like a wing.

Box Office: 'Downton Abbey' Reigns Over 'Ad Astra,' 'Rambo: Last Blood' With $31 Million Debut

In a box office win fit for a queen, Focus Features' "Downton Abbey" ruled over the competition in North America. The big-screen continuation of the popular British TV show beat expectations with $31 million when it debuted in 3,079 theaters, setting a new opening weekend record for the studio. "Downton Abbey" easily surpassed newcomers "Ad Astra" and "Rambo: Last Blood," which are in a close race for second place.

'Game of Thrones,' 'Fleabag' take top Emmy honors on night of upsets

Medieval drama "Game of Thrones" closed its run with a fourth Emmy award for best drama series while British comedy "Fleabag" was the upset winner for best comedy series on Sunday on a night that rewarded newcomers over old favorites. Billy Porter, the star of LGBTQ series "Pose," became the first openly gay black man to win a best dramatic actor Emmy, while British newcomer Jodie Comer took the Emmy for her lead actress role as a psychotic assassin in the quirky BBC America drama "Killing Eve."

HBO leads Emmys with 34 new honors to tout in streaming wars

Longtime Emmy darling HBO scored more wins than any other network at Sunday's Emmy awards, taking home 34 trophies including best drama series for the final season of its global hit "Game of Thrones." The accolades give HBO new bragging rights in the increasingly competitive battle for viewers of streaming video.

