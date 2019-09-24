Amitabh has given a lot to Indian cinema: Shatrughan Sinha

Amitabh Bachchan on Tuesday received best wishes from one of his dear friends and old colleague Shatrughan Sinha after being declared as the recipient for this year's Dada Saheb Phalke Award. Shatrughan who has delivered several hits with the megastar, including 'Kaala Patthar,' 'Dostana,' 'Bombay to Goa,' and many more, told ANI that Amitabh is a personality of high caliber and hailed the star for redefining the industry with his varied roles.

"Amitabh Bachchan is already a personality of high caliber in terms of his career, experience, performance, durability, seniority, maturity. Over time, he has given a lot to the cinema with his roles, and films. He is a good friend of mine and also an old colleague. I pray him good luck and wish that he continues to soar the grandeur of success in his life." Apart from the actor, former Chairman of Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) chairman Pahlaj Nihalani also praised BigB for his contribution to the Indian cinema and transforming it with his inspirational roles. Nihalani also said that currently, none other than him in the industry is the best to receive the award.

"I think no other than him is the best to receive the honour because the kind of personality he is, he has always got things at the right time. Normally this award is for people who have retired from the industry but he is very much active and very much deserving icon of the world. I think it's a very happy moment and I think the government has made the right choice at the right time," Nihalani said. (ANI)

