Entertainment News Roundup: Paris Fashion Week; Golden Globes and more

Saint Laurent brings elegance to dazzling show in front of Eiffel Tower

Saint Laurent's models on Tuesday paraded down a runway filled with dozens of projector lights against the backdrop of the Eiffel Tower to showcase the French label's collection for Paris Fashion Week. Long, fluid dresses and burnished gold embroideries from the 70s, chosen by creative director Anthony Vaccarello for the 2020 summer collection, sparkled along with the Paris landmark.

'Joker' raises concern for U.S. movie theater massacre families

Families involved in a 2012 movie theater mass shooting in Colorado have asked the studio behind "Joker" to help lobby for gun reform, expressing concern about the film's portrait of a mental breakdown that leads to violence. In a letter to Warner Bros, the families of some of the victims also urged the company to end any political contributions to candidates who take money from the National Rifle Association (NRA) and to fund gun violence intervention programs.

Placido Domingo ends Met Opera career while disputing sexual misconduct accusations

Opera singer Placido Domingo on Tuesday dropped out of a performance at the Metropolitan Opera in New York while disputing accusations of sexual misconduct leveled by several women in the classical music world. Domingo, one of the world's leading tenors, was due to appear in "Macbeth" on Wednesday. Both he and the Met Opera said he would not perform there again.

TV audience for Emmy awards dives to all-time low but social media likes it

The U.S. television audience for the Emmy Awards show, celebrating the best of television, slumped to 6.9 million viewers, its lowest ever level, but the show was a hit on social media. According to Nielsen ratings data on Monday, the TV audience dropped by more than 32% from last year's ceremony, which at the time was a record low of 10.2 million U.S. viewers.

Tom Hanks to get lifetime award at Golden Globes

Tom Hanks, one of Hollywood's most beloved actors, is to add another honor to his name with a lifetime achievement award from the organizers of the Golden Globe awards. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) said on Tuesday it would present the prolific actor and producer with its Cecil B. DeMille award at the Golden Globes ceremony in Beverly Hills on Jan. 5.

Dior's transient garden sets the mood for Paris Fashion Week

Christian Dior presented a wardrobe fit for glamorous eco-warriors in Paris on Tuesday, as models showed off looks dotted in wildflowers on a catwalk lined with trees set to be replanted around the city. Dior, part of luxury group LVMH, is one of the first major French brands to kick off Paris Fashion Week, with the likes of Kering's Saint Laurent and independent Chanel also set to showcase looks for next spring and summer.

Shark Tank star's wife charged in Canada fatal boat crash

The wife of Shark Tank star Kevin O'Leary has been charged with careless operation of a vehicle, after she was involved in a boat crash that resulted in two deaths, the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said on Tuesday. Police said Linda O'Leary was driving a boat that struck a second boat on a lake in Muskoka, a popular cottage country part of Canada, in late August.

'Game of Thrones,' 'Fleabag' take top Emmy honors on night of upsets

Medieval drama "Game of Thrones" closed its run with a fourth Emmy award for best drama series while British comedy "Fleabag" was the upset winner for best comedy series on Sunday on a night that rewarded newcomers over old favorites. Billy Porter, the star of LGBTQ series "Pose," became the first openly gay black man to win a best dramatic actor Emmy, while British newcomer Jodie Comer took the Emmy for her lead actress role as a psychotic assassin in the quirky BBC America drama "Killing Eve."

