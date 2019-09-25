Amitabh Bachchan inspired generations of cine lovers: Patnaik

Odisha Chief Minister NaveenPatnaik on Wednesday congratulated Amitabh Bachchan on beingnamed the Dadasaheb Phalke award recipient saying, the iconicactor has inspired generations of cine lovers and actors

The 76-year-old megastar, who has presented memorableperformances in a career spanning five decades in the cineindustry, was on Tuesday named the Dadasaheb Phalke awardrecipient for the year 2018 for his contribution to the Indianfilm industry

"Congratulate @SrBachchan on being selected to receive#DadaSahabPhalke award. The iconic actor has entertained andinspired generations of movie goers and actors with hisprodigious talent," Patnaik tweeted.

