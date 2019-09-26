I wasn't written into it: Natalie Portman on her absence from 'Thor: Ragnarok'

Natalie Portman says her Jane Foster was not part of "Thor: Ragnarok" because the film was set outside the Earth. The actor will now be playing Lady Thor in the upcoming "Thor: Love and Thunder", which marks her return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) after 2013's "Thor: The Dark World".

"Obviously, I wasn't written into it because of where it took place. It wasn't really on Earth, and my character is on Earth," Portman told Entertainment Tonight. The actor said she is excited to "wield the hammer" in the upcoming movie, directed by Taika Waititi.

"(Marvel) came to me with the idea and said, 'We have this idea for you that was a storyline in some of the comics where Jane becomes Lady Thor,' and I was like, 'This is very exciting," she said. The actor added that she is looking forward to work with Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson, who will be returning as Thor and Valkyrie respectively.

"Thor: Love and Thunder" is scheduled to release on November 5, 2021.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)