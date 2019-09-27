Entertainment News Roundup: Sick Kylie Jenner pulls out of Paris fashion week; How Renee Zellweger fell in love with Judy Garland for 'Judy'

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Sick Kylie Jenner pulls out of Paris fashion week

Makeup mogul Kylie Jenner on Wednesday pulled out of Paris Fashion Week where she was due to launch a new cosmetics line with French luxury brand Balmain. Jenner, 22, said on Twitter that she was sick and unable to travel to Paris to launch the collection as planned on Friday with Balmain Creative Director Olivier Rousteing.

Third suspect arrested in rapper Mac Miller's drug death investigation

A third suspect has been arrested on drug charges as part of an investigation into rapper Mac Miller's death from a drug overdose in 2018, federal prosecutors said on Thursday. Stephen Andrew Walter was taken into custody earlier this week on federal charges of distributing and possessing a controlled substance, according to the criminal complaint filed in U.S. District Court in Los Angeles.

Second man arrested in rapper Mac Miller overdose investigation

An Arizona man has been arrested on drug and weapons charges as part of an investigation into the 2018 overdose death of rapper Mac Miller, police said on Wednesday, the second person apprehended in connection with the high profile case. Ryan Reavis, 36, was taken into custody earlier this week after police said they found marijuana, drug paraphernalia, pills, a doctor's prescription pad, three guns and large amounts of ammunition at his home in Lake Havasu City on the Arizona-California state line.

'Joker' raises concern for U.S. movie theater massacre families

Families involved in a 2012 movie theater mass shooting in Colorado have asked the studio behind "Joker" to help lobby for gun reform, expressing concern about the film's portrait of a mental breakdown that leads to violence. In a letter to Warner Bros, the families of some of the victims also urged the company to end any political contributions to candidates who take money from the National Rifle Association (NRA) and to fund gun violence intervention programs.

Jennifer Lopez, Shakira to perform at Super Bowl halftime show

Pop superstars Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will perform together during the widely watched U.S. Super Bowl halftime show in February, the singers and broadcaster Fox Sports said on Thursday. "First time together on stage... on the world's biggest stage. Welcome @JLo and @Shakira to the #PepsiHalftime show," a tweet from Fox Corp's Fox Sports said.

How Renee Zellweger fell in love with Judy Garland for 'Judy'

How do you play a Hollywood icon like Judy Garland? For Renee Zellweger, getting under her skin was like falling in love. Zellweger, 50, has won rave reviews for her heartbreaking portrait of Garland in "Judy," out in U.S. movie theaters on Friday, and awards pundits are already predicting a fourth Oscar nomination.

Resurrected Patou shows off chic, laid-back new look at Paris Fashion Week

French couture house Patou came back to life on Wednesday under the helm of LVMH, its new parent company, and designer Guillaume Henry, who gave a modern, chic twist to its historical designs at a Paris Fashion Week presentation. Patou's office, a typical Haussmannian apartment a stone's throw from Notre-Dame Cathedral, was turned into a showroom where clients and journalists got a glimpse of the brand's first fashion collection since it closed its doors in 1987.

Nine-year-old double amputee to model at Paris Fashion Week

Nine-year-old Daisy-May Demetre, whose legs were amputated due to a birth defect, will become the first double amputee to walk the runway in Paris Fashion Week on Friday, when she will model for children's wear label Lulu et Gigi inside the Eiffel Tower. Born in Birmingham, Britain, Daisy-May's lower legs were amputated due to fibular hemimelia - a lack or shortening of the calf bone - when she was 18 months old. She started modeling for UK clothing brands a year ago and has walked at the London Kids' Fashion Week in February and at the New York Fashion Week earlier this month.

As Congress moves toward impeachment, U.S. late-night hosts rib Trump - and Pelosi

From late night television hosts to tabloid front pages, the congressional Democrats' impeachment inquiry of U.S. President Trump sparked a firestorm of jokes and quips. The inquiry announced Tuesday by Democratic House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi means that Trump could be the third president to face impeachment proceedings, after a whistleblower complaint accused him of seeking Ukraine's help to smear Democratic presidential front-runner Joe Biden ahead of the 2020 election.

