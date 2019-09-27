Meghan King Edmonds gives update on 15-month-old son's medical condition

American television star Meghan Kind Edmonds has given an update about her 15-month-old son, Hart's medical condition. The television star revealed that her son who was diagnosed with irreversible brain damage is responding well to medical treatment.

The 35-year-old former 'Real Housewives of Orange County' star, who is currently in New Orleans with her son for another intensive therapy program, has been posting updates on her son's health on Instagram. On Wednesday, Meghan shared a list of improvements witnessed in her son's condition, including how Hart is "wanting to bear weight on his feet and legs almost 100 per cent of the time" and "reaches for my hand for assistance with walking."

She added, "He's also calm in the chamber and he even wants to lay down. He's not fussy at all, whereas before, he was a little bit agitated. At this point, he was in seven sessions." Meghan said Hart, who has a twin brother named Hayes and older sister Aspen has become "more social," too.

"He's always been social, but he's finding things funnier and trying to make me laugh in a more deliberate way with the way he's socially interacting," she explained. "He's also falling asleep in his crib without fussing at all." In August, Hart attended another intensive therapy program in California, where he reached the milestone of standing by himself for the first time, reported Page Six. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)