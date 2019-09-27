Jodie Comer in talks to join Ben Affleck and Matt Damon's 'The Last Duel'

Emmy-winner Jodie Comer is in negotiations to star alongside Ben Affleck and Matt Damon's in thriller "The Last Duel". Directed by Ridley Scott, the project is based on Eric Jager's "The Last Duel: A True Story of Crime, Scandal and Trial by Combat in Medieval France".

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the story recounts a real-life revenge drama about the last legally sanctioned duel in France. Nicole Holofcener, Damon and Affleck have co-written the script.

Scott Free Productions and Damon and Affleck's Pearl Street Films banner are co-producing the project.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)