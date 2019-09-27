International Development News
Development News Edition
Disney, Sony strike deal to keep Spider-Man in Marvel universe

Reuters Los Angeles
Updated: 27-09-2019 21:18 IST
Marvel Studios will continue to produce the Spider-Man Homecoming series, Sony Pictures Entertainment and Walt Disney Studios said on Friday, heading off fans' fears that the popular superhero would disappear from the Marvel cinematic universe. The third film in Spider-Man's current incarnation, starring Tom Holland, will now be released on July 16, 2021, the studios said.

Last month multiple media reports said that Marvel boss Kevin Feige was in a financial dispute with Sony, who holds the rights to the superhero. "I am thrilled that Spidey's journey in the MCU will continue", Feige said.

COUNTRY : United States
