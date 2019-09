BRIEF-Sony, Disney Announce Third Spider-Man Film Will Be Produced With Marvel Studios

WALT DISNEY STUDIOS: * SONY PICTURES ENTERTAINMENT & WALT DISNEY ANNOUNCE THIRD FILM IN SPIDER-MAN: HOMECOMING SERIES WILL BE PRODUCED WITH MARVEL STUDIOS & KEVIN FEIGE

* WALT DISNEY STUDIOS - THIRD FILM IN SPIDER-MAN: HOMECOMING SERIES DATED FOR RELEASE ON JULY 16, 2021 * THE WALT DISNEY STUDIOS - AS PART OF ARRANGEMENT WITH SONY PICTURES ENTERTAINMENT, SPIDER-MAN WILL ALSO APPEAR IN A FUTURE MARVEL STUDIOS FILM Further company coverage:

