Amy Landecker joins Bryan Cranston in Showtime thriller 'Your Honor'

"Transparent" actor Amy Landecker has boarded the cast of Showtime thriller "Your Honor", led by Bryan Cranston. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Landecker will recur in a season-long arc as a detective who becomes entwined with the family of a New Orleans judge (Cranston).

Cranston and Landecker recently appeared on third season of Amazon's "Sneaky Pete". The legal thriller also features Michael Stuhlbarg, Hope Davis, Carmen Ejogo, Isiah Whitlock Jr, Hunter Doohan and Sofia Black-D'Elia.

Production on the 10-episode series is set to start soon. "Your Honor" is based on Israeli series "Kvodo", created by Ron Ninio and Shlomo Mashiach.

The American version focuses on Cranston's Michael Desiato, a respected judge in New Orleans whose son (Doohan) is involved in a hit-and-run that leads to a high-stakes game of lies, deceit and impossible choices. Landecker will play Nancy Costello, a detective assigned to investigate the murder of Michael's wife, Robin. In the course of her tireless investigation, Nancy becomes close to the family and uncovers information that could be dangerous.

Peter Moffat is serving as the showrunner and has also penned several episodes. Edward Berger is directing the first three episodes of the series, which comes from CBS Television Studios and King Size Productions.

