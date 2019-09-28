International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Jean Smart, Julianne Nicholson board Kate Winslet-fronted HBO drama

PTI Los Angeles
Updated: 28-09-2019 16:33 IST
Jean Smart, Julianne Nicholson board Kate Winslet-fronted HBO drama

Image Credit: Flickr

Actors Jean Smart and Julianna Nicholson have been roped in by HBO to feature in its drama "Mare of Easttown". The limited series features Kate Winslet in the lead role.

According to Deadline, actors Angourie Rice, Evan Peters, Cailee Spaeny and David Denman are also part of the cast. In the show, Winslet essays the role of Mare Sheehan, whose life is crumbling around her as she investigates a murder.

Nicholson plays Lori Ross, Mare's best friend since childhood, while Smart plays Mare's mother, Helen. Winslet is also serving as the executive producer on the series, which has Brad Ingelsby attached as showrunner.

Gavin O'Connor is directing the series and Ingelsby has penned the episodes. The series is a co-production of HBO and independent studio wiip.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : United States
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019