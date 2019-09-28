Jean Smart, Julianne Nicholson board Kate Winslet-fronted HBO drama

Actors Jean Smart and Julianna Nicholson have been roped in by HBO to feature in its drama "Mare of Easttown". The limited series features Kate Winslet in the lead role.

According to Deadline, actors Angourie Rice, Evan Peters, Cailee Spaeny and David Denman are also part of the cast. In the show, Winslet essays the role of Mare Sheehan, whose life is crumbling around her as she investigates a murder.

Nicholson plays Lori Ross, Mare's best friend since childhood, while Smart plays Mare's mother, Helen. Winslet is also serving as the executive producer on the series, which has Brad Ingelsby attached as showrunner.

Gavin O'Connor is directing the series and Ingelsby has penned the episodes. The series is a co-production of HBO and independent studio wiip.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)