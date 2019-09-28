Regina Hall to lend her voice to Audible Original 'The AI Who Loved Me'

Actor Regina Hall is set to voice for upcoming Audible Original "The AI Who Loved Me", which also features Mindy Kaling. According to the Hollywood Reporter, in the Alyssa Cole romance project Hall will play the lead, while Kaling will voice for smart-home device Penny.

The story revolves around Trinity Jordan, who leads a quiet, normal life working for government research centre The Hive and is trying to recover from a traumatising incident. However, her recovery is plagued by run-ins with Li Wei, her neighbour's sexy and strange nephew. It turns out, things aren't what they seem when she discovers that Wei is artificial intelligence so advanced that he blurs the line between man and machine.

"Each character had their own voice, personality and emotions, and I had fun crafting each and every one of them — particularly for the bio-human! I’m so excited for audiences to hear this amazing and truly unique love story," Hall said. Kaling said the story is "ridiculously juicy and romantic.

"The AI Who Loved Me" will premiere on Audible on December 3.

