People News Roundup: Prince Harry's message on climate change; Metallica cancel tours and more

Britain's Prince Harry says 'race against time' on climate change

Britain's Prince Harry warned the world faces "a race against time" and that "no one can deny science" as he arrived in Botswana on Thursday to visit conservation and health projects on the next leg of his family's tour of southern African. Harry, Queen Elizabeth's grandson and sixth in line to the British throne, also referenced Swedish teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg, who has inspired a worldwide movement demanding action to tackle global warming.

Metallica cancel Australia, New Zealand tour as Hetfield enters rehab

American heavy metal band Metallica has canceled its upcoming tour of Australia and New Zealand, saying that lead singer and guitarist James Hetfield has been admitted into an addiction treatment program. Hetfield's fellow band members, Lars Ulrich, Kirk Hammett, and Robert Trujillo, issued a joint statement on the band's Instagram account stating they were "devastated" by the decision.

Britain's Prince Harry to meet Angolan president

Britain's Prince Harry is due on Saturday to meet Angolan President Joao Lourenco in Luanda, as the first week of his family's southern Africa tour draws to a close. Harry, his wife Meghan and their four-month-old son Archie landed in South Africa on Monday for their first overseas tour as a family, which has featured engagements including visits to poor townships and a meeting with Nobel Peace Prize laureate Desmond Tutu.

Jennifer Lopez, Shakira to perform at Super Bowl halftime show

Pop superstars Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will perform together during the widely watched U.S. Super Bowl halftime show in February, the singers and broadcaster Fox Sports said on Thursday. "First time together on stage... on the world's biggest stage. Welcome @JLo and @Shakira to the #PepsiHalftime show," a tweet from Fox Corp's Fox Sports said.

