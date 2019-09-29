People News Roundup: Metallica cancel Australia, New Zealand tour and more

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.

Metallica cancel Australia, New Zealand tour as Hetfield enters rehab

American heavy metal band Metallica has canceled its upcoming tour of Australia and New Zealand, saying that lead singer and guitarist James Hetfield has been admitted into an addiction treatment program. Hetfield's fellow band members, Lars Ulrich, Kirk Hammett, and Robert Trujillo, issued a joint statement on the band's Instagram account stating they were "devastated" by the decision.

Prince Harry's wife Meghan honors murdered South African student

Meghan, the wife of Britain's Prince Harry, has tied a ribbon at the site in Cape Town where a student was murdered last month, in a gesture of solidarity with those who have taken a stand against gender-based violence. Uyinene Mrwetyana was raped and murdered in a Cape Town post office, one of a spate of killings and rapes that has been the catalyst for protests against gender-based violence in South Africa, a country with one of the world's highest murder rates.

