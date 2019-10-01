When Harvey Weinstein made Sienna Miller cry after partying lecture

Actress Sienna Miller has claimed that the disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein reduced her to tears when he lectured her about her partying. "He called me into his office -- he had just bought [2006's Factory Girl]," the actress told Elle UK, cited Page Six.

'Factory Girl' was based on the life of socialite Edie Sedgwick in which Miller played the titular role. "He sat me down, stood up, and said -- You're not partying anymore," Miller continued, according to the UK Independent.

She likened the incident to a father lecturing his daughter, reported Page Six "It felt like a paternal lecture," she said. "He slammed the door and I burst into tears."

The 67-year-old Miramax co-founder has been accused of sexually harassing dozens of women over decades as one of the most powerful men in Hollywood. (ANI)

