Meghan Markle files legal claim against newspaper over letter publication

Meghan Markle, the wife of Britain's Prince Harry, has filed a claim against the Mail on Sunday newspaper over the publication of a private letter which her husband said showed she had become the latest victim of Britain's tabloid media. "Unfortunately, my wife has become one of the latest victims of a British tabloid press that wages campaigns against individuals with no thought to the consequences," Prince Harry said in a statement.

"I've seen what happens when someone I love is commoditised to the point that they are no longer treated or seen as a real person. I lost my mother and now I watch my wife falling victim to the same powerful forces," he said. The Mail on Sunday could not be immediately reached for comment by Reuters.

