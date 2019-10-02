Following is a summary of current people news briefs. Meghan Markle sues UK newspaper; Prince Harry attacks tabloid press

Meghan Markle, the wife of Britain's Prince Harry, has started legal proceedings against the Mail on Sunday newspaper over the publication of a private letter that her lawyers said was "unlawful". In a lengthy, emotional statement, Prince Harry said on Tuesday that the couple had taken legal action in response to what he called "bullying" by some sections of the British press. Prince Harry's wife Meghan backs better access for women to higher education

Meghan, wife of Britain's Prince Harry, said on Tuesday that empowering women through education could be transformational for communities during a visit to Johannesburg University in South Africa. Meghan, who is visiting southern Africa with Harry and their four-month-old son Archie, is herself a university graduate and women's rights advocate, and she spoke of how "deeply important and meaningful" the issue of education was for her. Jerry Seinfeld defeats lawsuit claiming he stole 'Comedians in Cars'

Jerry Seinfeld has defeated a lawsuit claiming he stole the Netflix hit "Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee" from a former colleague who said he had pitched the idea for the show a decade before its debut. U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan in Manhattan on Monday said Christian Charles took too long to sue, having waited six years to file his lawsuit after Seinfeld had in 2012 rejected his copyright claim. The statute of limitations was three years. Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin marry for second time

Justin Bieber and his childhood sweetheart Hailey Baldwin tied the knot for a second time on Monday at a ceremony for family and friends at a hotel resort in South Carolina. People magazine and E! News, citing sources close to the couple, said the pair exchanged vows in a religious ceremony attended by their parents and celebrities including Ed Sheeran, Kylie and Kendall Jenner, Usher and Baldwin's actor uncle Alec Baldwin.

Also Read: Meghan Markle to speak about violence against women in South Africa

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)