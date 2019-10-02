Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott 'taking some time apart'

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are on a break after dating for two years. A source close to the couple told People magazine they need to sort of a few problems.

"They are taking some time but not done. They still have some trust issues but their problems have stemmed more from the stress of their lifestyles," the insider said. Jenner, 22, and Scott, 28, reportedly decided to give each other space several weeks ago. The couple, who share one-year-old daughter Stormi Webster, are yet to publicly confirm the news.

