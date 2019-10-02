Following is a summary of current people news briefs. UK's Prince Harry says he wants to pass on 'embrace' of Africa to son Archie

Britain's Prince Harry paid an emotional tribute on Wednesday to Africa and its people on the last day of his 10-day tour, calling the continent his "second home" and pledging to do all he could to help what he called the changemakers. In a speech to young entrepreneurs in Johannesburg, his wife Meghan by his side, Harry said he drew inspiration from Africans' generosity and resilience. Meghan Markle sues UK newspaper; Prince Harry attacks tabloid press

Meghan Markle, the wife of Britain's Prince Harry, has started legal proceedings against the Mail on Sunday newspaper over the publication of a private letter that her lawyers said was "unlawful". In a lengthy, emotional statement, Prince Harry said on Tuesday that the couple had taken legal action in response to what he called "bullying" by some sections of the British press. Prince Harry's wife Meghan backs better access for women to higher education

Meghan, wife of Britain's Prince Harry, said on Tuesday that empowering women through education could be transformational for communities during a visit to Johannesburg University in South Africa. Meghan, who is visiting southern Africa with Harry and their four-month-old son Archie, is herself a university graduate and women's rights advocate, and she spoke of how "deeply important and meaningful" the issue of education was for her. Karel Gott, 'the Czech Sinatra,' dies at 80

Karel Gott, the top-selling Czech pop singer with a silky smooth tenor who shot to stardom under Communism and remained popular after the 1989 Velvet Revolution, has died. He was 80. Dubbed the "Sinatra of the East" by the local press while on tour in Germany in 1967, Gott was voted the nation's most popular singer 42 times. His original songs and covers of Western pop hits helped him sell tens of millions of records. Jerry Seinfeld defeats lawsuit claiming he stole 'Comedians in Cars'

Jerry Seinfeld has defeated a lawsuit claiming he stole the Netflix hit "Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee" from a former colleague who said he had pitched the idea for the show a decade before its debut. U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan in Manhattan on Monday said Christian Charles took too long to sue, having waited six years to file his lawsuit after Seinfeld had in 2012 rejected his copyright claim. The statute of limitations was three years. Japan's Kore-eda says 'The Truth' could only have been made with Deneuve

Japanese director Hirokazu Kore-eda found the pieces magically falling into place for his film, "The Truth", even though he had to revive a long-dormant script, get renowned actress Catherine Deneuve on board and overcome a language barrier to pull it off. French actress Juliette Binoche had been urging Kore-eda, who won the Palme d'Or for "Shoplifters" at last year's Cannes film festival, to make a film with her for several years but nothing had got off the ground. Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin marry for second time

Justin Bieber and his childhood sweetheart Hailey Baldwin tied the knot for a second time on Monday at a ceremony for family and friends at a hotel resort in South Carolina. People magazine and E! News, citing sources close to the couple, said the pair exchanged vows in a religious ceremony attended by their parents and celebrities including Ed Sheeran, Kylie and Kendall Jenner, Usher and Baldwin's actor uncle Alec Baldwin.

