Jim Carrey's debut novel to release in May 2020

Actor Jim Carrey has turned writer with his upcoming novel "Memoirs and Misinformation" which will hit the bookstores in May 2020. Publishing house Alfred A. Knopf announced on Twitter that Carrey's debut novel, which he wrote in collaboration with Dana Vachon, will come out next year.

"Mark your calendars, the debut novel from @JimCarrey is coming May 2020" it tweeted. The publisher said the novel is a "perceptive, highly entertaining book" about the arc of fame, and a look inside the mind of an artist and the world he inhabits.

The 57-year-old will also embark on a book tour to coincide with the release of the novel, reported Entertainment Weekly. "Jim Carrey has written a novel that is more revealing about his life than any memoir could possibly be," Sonny Mehta, Editor in Chief of Knopf, said in a statement.

"It is a perceptive and highly entertaining book about the arc of fame, as well as a look inside the mind of an artist, the life that shaped him, and the world he inhabits," he added. Carrey said, "None of this is real and all of it is true." PTI RB RB

