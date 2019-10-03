Sushant Singh Rajput and Jacqueline Fernadez-starrer "Drive" will debut on Netflix on November 1. Filmmaker Karan Johar, who has produced the film, shared the news of the film's premiere and also posted the movie's first song "Makhna" on Twitter.

"Coming to your #Netflix screens on 1st Nov & to kickstart this #Drive, here's the perfect song - #Makhna! @apoorvamehta18 @itsSSR @Asli_Jacqueline @Tarunmansukhani @DharmaMovies @NetflixIndia @ZeeMusicCompany @tanishkbagchi @yasserdesai @aseeskaur" Johar posted on Thursday. Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, the action film also features Boman Irani, Pankaj Tripathi, Vibha Chhibber, Sapna Pabbi and Vikramjeet Virk.

Johar had recently announced that "Drive" will be exclusively releasing on Netflix's platform. The news came days after he struck a multi-year film deal with the streamer.

