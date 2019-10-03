This Is Us Season 4 Episode 3: Randall faces a tough choice; Toby shocks Kate

This Is Us Season 4: Only 2 episodes into the new season and it is already being termed as the most exciting season of the show. The previous episode called "The Pool: Part Two" also ended on a very exciting note and is keeping fans on the edge of their seats for the 3rd episode called "Unhinged" .

At the end of the previous episode, Kevin Pearson (Justin Hartley) is seen visiting his uncle Nicky Pearson (Michael Angarano), when he was actually supposed to be in Chicago for a movie. Nicky, on the other hand, breaks a window of a group-therapy session, right when a new character Cassidy Sharp (Jennifer Morrison) is having a moment. Toby Damon (Chris Sullivan) is also "nailing it" at the gym but he doesn't want anyone to know (including Kate) and the reason him keeping it a secret will be revealed in This Is Us Season 4 Episode 3 or "Unhinged" . In the promo, Toby is seen taking off his shirt that leaves Kate in shock.

Interesting times keep prevailing in Randall's family as well, with Deja badly crushing on a guy (who also has a kid), Tess coping up with her new haircut. In the promo for This Is Us Season 4 Episode 3, the younger Randall bumps into a person called Mr. Lawrence and he is very excited to meet him. The synopsis of Unhinged says that Randall will also be confronted with a "tough choice".