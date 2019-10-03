Supergirl Season 5 episode 1 synopsis revealed, Addition of 2 new actors

Just four days left for the airing of Supergirl Season 5. The DC Comics lovers are excited to know that it is going to be paired with another new female-fronted DC Comics adaptation Batwoman. Read the texts below to get the scoop on this DC favorite.

A teaser was posted on Supergirl Season 5 during the mid of September in which Lena Luthor (Katie McGrath) is seen furious with the debut of a new villain named Midnight. This character will be played by Jennifer Cheon Garcia.

In the upcoming episodes of Supergirl Season 5, Midnight will be portrayed as a murderous villain released from an otherwordly prison to enact revenge against the person who put her there. On the other hand, the upcoming season is going to be the emotional centre. This was revealed by Jessica Queller, one of the executive producers of the series.

Jessica Queller earlier promised that the upcoming season would have major conflict between Lena and Kara. The trailer shows ferocious Midnight or Lena bringing more damage to Supergirl (Melissa Benoist).

The upcoming season will show the fallout of Lena discovering Kara's biggest secret and how this will inform their dynamic for the coming 22 episodes. "Since discovering Kara's secret, Lena has grown angrier and angrier, isolating herself (a bit) from the world as she attempts to come to terms with her emotions and the betrayal she has experienced from her best friend," Hypable noted.

Here is the synopsis of Supergirl Season 5 episode 1 titled 'Event Horizon' – Kara is surprised to find that CatCo has a new owner who has brought in a star reporter; new couples emerge and explore their budding relationships; J'onn J'onzz receives an unexpected visitor.

The upcoming season will see the cast's joining like Staz Nair as William Day and Julie Gonzalo as Andrea Rojas. Don't miss the airing of Supergirl Season 5 episode 1 titled 'Event Horizon' on Sunday, October 6. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the series.