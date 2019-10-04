Demi Lovato 'sorry' for taking Israel trip

Singer Demi Lovato has regretted going on a "free trip to Israel" in exchange for a few Instagram posts days after a backlash. The 27-year-old singer had come under fire from some fans, who criticised her for promoting the country amid the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

On Thursday, Lovato addressed the controversy by posting a response on her Instagram story. "I accepted a free trip to Israel in exchange for a few posts. No one told me there would be anything wrong with going or that I could possibly be offending anyone. With that being said, I'm sorry if I've hurt or offended anyone, that was not my intention," she wrote.

"This was meant to be a spiritual experience for me, NOT A POLITICAL STATEMENT. Now I realise it hurt people and for that I'm sorry," she added.

Lovato said she is "sorry I'm not more educated" and reiterated that she took trip as she thought it was "just a spiritual experience".

