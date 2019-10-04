Cynthia Erivo to play Aretha Franklin in next 'Genius' season

British actor Cynthia Erivo is set to portray music legend Aretha Franklin in the third chapter of National Geographic's anthology series "Genius". The first and second seasons of the show explored the lives of famous German scientist Albert Einstein and the Spanish painter Pablo Picasso, respectively.

In the third season, titled "Genius: Aretha", the story will focus of the life of titular Grammy Award winner and musical icon. The series will include some of Franklin's iconic recordings from the comprehensive Warner Music catalogue, including "I Never Loved a Man (The Way I Love You)", "Chain of Fools", "Don't Play That Song", "Since You've Been Gone" and "Baby I Love You".

According to Variety, it will also feature the singer's performances of "I Knew You Were Waiting for Me", "Freeway of Love" and "Sisters Are Doin' It for Themselves". Erivo, 32, best known for starring in films such as "Widows" and "Harriet", will herself perform some of Franklin's songs.

"Aretha Franklin has been a source of inspiration for me since I was a little girl. Her strength, passion, and soul are evident in her everlasting legacy, not only as a transcendent artist but as a humanitarian and civil rights icon. To have the opportunity to bring her legacy to life and show the fullness of her being, her humanity, and brilliance, is an honor. "What I know and have learned about what my voice, as an artist, can do and the power in it has been highly influenced by Franklin. I feel privileged and excited to be a part of the sharing of her genius," Erivo said.

Suzan-Lori Parks, the Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright of "Topdog/Underdog", will be serving as showrunner on the series. It will be executive produced by Brian Grazer, Ron Howard and Francie Calfo, as well as returning executive producers from previous installments Ken Biller, Gigi Pritzker, Rachel Shane, and Sam Sokolow.

