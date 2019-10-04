Pine no more! Monty Python celebrates 50 years of silliness

In what is billed as an "extremely silly" event, hordes of Monty Python fans will gather in full Gumby attire in London on Saturday to celebrate the British comedy troupe's 50th anniversary.

Kitted out in rubber boots, sleeveless sweaters, rolled-up trousers and knotted handkerchiefs on their heads, they will attempt to set a Guinness World Record for the Largest Gathering of People Dressed as Gumbys. "It's all so excitingly pointless," said Python Terry Gilliam, who will host the event.

The Gumbys - also noted for their ape-like posture, the habit of speaking loudly and slowly, and the catchphrase "my brain hurts" - were recurring characters in the "Monty Python's Flying Circus" series that first aired on BBC television on Oct. 5, 1969. The anniversary is shaping up to be a feast of dead parrots, silly walks and singing lumberjacks served up by Gilliam, John Cleese, Eric Idle, Terry Jones, Michael Palin, and the late Graham Chapman.

A number of events, special screenings and shows are underway, including the release of a restored version of the Monty Python TV series. Biblical spoof "Life of Brian" and their three other feature films are also being shown. The celebrations also showcase the members' post-Python work such as Cleese's "Fawlty Towers".

"Python has survived because we live in an increasingly Pythonesque world," the troupe said in a press release. "Extreme silliness seems more relevant now than it ever was."

