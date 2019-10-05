Cardi B goes on abusive rant against entertainment show

Rapper Cardi B has blasted an entertainment show for twisting her interview for "clickbait". Taking to Instagram Live, Cardi went on a expletive-filled rant against the outlet, Access Hollywood, after it posted a short clip from its interview of the rapper.

The headline read, "Cardi B Admits Baby Kulture Calls Someone Else 'Mommy' Because She Works So Much: It 'Feels Wack'." Cardi accused the outlet of allegedly "chop up" her words but the rapper went too far when she ranted, "Don't use my kid for f***ing clickbait."

She also explained the real answer she gave them on a question regarding how her work has changed things for her when it comes to motherhood. "So I explained to them. I gave them like a 2-minute answer, right?... And I said things have changed because a lot of people expect me to do so many things. Like, a lot of people expect me to be in the studio. Then I film for 'Rhythm + Flow'. I filmed for Hustlers. I'm working on f***ing Fashion Nova and I’m doing other business s**t that is about to come out.

"So, I’m sorry if I take time out my day that I could be five hours in the studio but I spent five hours with my kid. Because yes, I could have somebody babysit my f***ing kid but it’s like it’s a wack feeling when your kid not even trying to f**k with you and call somebody else mommy. That’s why you gotta spend time with your kid," Cardi said on Instagram. After the rapper's outburst, the outlet deleted the video and its producers reached out to Cardi to tender an apology, sources told The Hollywood Reporter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)