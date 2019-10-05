Ayushmann Khurrana celebrates one year of 'Andhadhun'

Ayushmann Khurrana, who has delivered back to back hits, celebrated one year of the release of 'Andhadhun.' The actor, who won a National Award for the film, uploaded a video on his Instagram profile, celebrating one year of the successful thriller film 'Andhadhun.'

The video consisted of random pictures of Ayushmann from the film's character and the rabbit, while the title track plays in the background. He captioned the video, "#1yearofAndhadhun."

The film which was critically acclaimed and commercially successful at the box office was directed by Sriram Raghavan. It starred Ayushmann who played the role of Akash, a brilliant pianist who pretends to be visually-impaired. He unwittingly becomes entangled in a number of problems as he witnesses the murder of a former film actor. The film also stars Tabu and Radhika Apte in pivotal roles. 'Andhadhun' did well at the box-office, with a total worldwide collection of approximately 450 crores.

Meanwhile, the actor is basking in the success of his latest film 'Dream Girl' where he plays the role of a cross-gender male star. The film made Rs 101.40 crores over the opening weekend. The 'Vicky Donor' actor will next be seen in the comedy film 'Bala' and Shoojit Sircar's drama film 'Gulabo Sitabo.' (ANI)

