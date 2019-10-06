International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

People News Roundup: Diahann Carroll, TV trailblazer for black women, dead at 84

Devdiscourse News Desk
Updated: 06-10-2019 10:42 IST
People News Roundup: Diahann Carroll, TV trailblazer for black women, dead at 84

Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.

Charmed lives and comebacks: Eddie Murphy returns in 'Dolemite Is My Name'

Sure, Eddie Murphy hasn't been around for a while, and his new movie "Dolemite Is My Name" is getting rave reviews. But don't call it a comeback. "I've been making movies for almost 40 years, and every five years I'm in my comeback - they say I'm coming back," Murphy said.

Diahann Carroll, TV trailblazer for black women, dead at 84

Diahann Carroll, a versatile singer and stage actress who quietly blazed a trail for black women on American television in the late 1960s by playing a widowed nurse and single mother in "Julia," died on Friday at age 84, her manager said. Carroll, whose career also was punctuated by a pioneering Tony Award and an Oscar nomination, had been suffering from cancer and died in her sleep at home in Los Angeles with her daughter by her side, her manager, Brian Panella, said by phone.

Also Read: Charmed lives and comebacks: Eddie Murphy returns in 'Dolemite Is My Name.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019