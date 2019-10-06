Mike Figgis to make short film 'Shame' in Korea

Celebrated European filmmaker Mike Figgis has collaborated with South Korean talent agency Saram Entertainment for a Asian omnibus short film project "Shame". Figgis, best known for films like "Leaving Las Vegas" and "Timecode", is head of the competition jury at the Busan International Film Festival (BIFF).

According to Variety, the project will be a three-part omnibus involving Asian countries. "It will be made in each country's native languages. We are currently working with a scriptwriter for the Korean part of the project, while details about the other two parts have not yet been decided. This project started from the idea of seeing one thing differently, and then describing it from global points of view," said Saram CEO and producer Lee So-young.

Figgis described the project as "flowing from the #MeToo movement, and depicting a story from various points of view of a man, a woman and a K-popper". Saram added that "Shame" will depict various emotions of Asian people who live different lives and will present irony, pain and reconciliation that come from the indiscreetness of the world.

