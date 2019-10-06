Sebastian Roche joins 'Batwoman'

Sebastian Roche has been roped to star in The CW's "Batwoman", headlined by Ruby Rose. The series marks the actor's return to the network, who earlier featured in The CW's "The Vampire Diaries" and "The Originals".

Roche, 55, will star in the recurring role of Dr Campbell, one of Gotham's most well-respected plastic surgeons and philanthropists. "I'm heading to Gotham..." wrote the actor on Twitter on Saturday.

The DC stand-alone series, which debuts Sunday, marks the first superhero television series starring an openly gay character. Rachel Maddow, Meagan Tandy, Camrus Johnson, Nicole Kang, Rachel Skarsten and Dougray Scott also star.

