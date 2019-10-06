International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Sebastian Roche joins 'Batwoman'

PTI Los Angeles
Updated: 06-10-2019 14:05 IST
Sebastian Roche joins 'Batwoman'

Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Sebastian Roche has been roped to star in The CW's "Batwoman", headlined by Ruby Rose. The series marks the actor's return to the network, who earlier featured in The CW's "The Vampire Diaries" and "The Originals".

Roche, 55, will star in the recurring role of Dr Campbell, one of Gotham's most well-respected plastic surgeons and philanthropists. "I'm heading to Gotham..." wrote the actor on Twitter on Saturday.

The DC stand-alone series, which debuts Sunday, marks the first superhero television series starring an openly gay character. Rachel Maddow, Meagan Tandy, Camrus Johnson, Nicole Kang, Rachel Skarsten and Dougray Scott also star.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : United States
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019