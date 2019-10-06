International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Remo D'Souza renews vows with wife Lizell on 20th wedding anniversary

Filmmaker and choreographer Remo D'Souza renewed his wedding vows with wife Lizelle on their 20th wedding anniversary at a church.

ANI New Delhi
Updated: 06-10-2019 22:00 IST
Remo D'Souza renews vows with wife Lizell on 20th wedding anniversary

Varun Dhawan, Remo D'Souza, Lizelle and Shraddha Kapoor (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Filmmaker and choreographer Remo D'Souza renewed his wedding vows with wife Lizelle on their 20th wedding anniversary at a church. Actor Varun Dhawan, who is working with Remo D'Souza in movie 'Street Dancer 3D' extended wishes to the couple and posted a humorous tweet along with a picture. Co-star Shraddha Kapoor also attended the ceremony.

Shraddha also shared a picture from the celebrations where she can be seen striking a perfect picture pose with Varun, Remo, and Lizell. In the picture, Remo can be seen clad in grey trousers and a pink shirt. Lizelle, on the other hand, made a pretty picture in a peach-pink gown.

"20 year anniversary! Congratulations again Remo D'Souza and Lizelle," she captioned. While Varun said, "Congratulations @remodsouza & @lizelleremodsouza . Log ek baar Nahi kartey aapney 3 times kar li. I guess 3 is lucky ," he wrote alongside the picture.

Apart from the two stars, the unverified account of Lizelle also shared a series of pictures on her Instagram stories while giving a glimpse of the special day for the couple. She shared a picture with her two boys and wrote, "Thanks Danish Hamirani for making my boys look so good."

(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019