Reese Witherspoon was 'nervous' meeting Jennifer Aniston for first time on 'Friends'

Actors Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston's friendship goes way back! The two stars were pals long before they starred alongside each other in the upcoming series 'The Morning Show', reported People.

Witherspoon opened up about meeting Aniston in an interview by Natalie Portman for the November issue of Harper's Bazaar. The Oscar-winning actor took a trip down memory lane and recalled meeting the 50-year-old star on the set of the beloved sitcom 'Friends'.

The encounter happened nearly two decades ago. Witherspoon had been roped in to play the sister of Aniston's character Rachel Green. "We met on the set of Friends; I played her sister. I was 23 years old and had just had a baby," Witherspoon said.

"I was nursing Ava on set, and Jen just kept going, 'You have a baby?' I was like, 'I know, it's weird'," she added. Witherspoon recalled, "I remember her being like, 'Where are you going?' And I was like, 'I'm pumping!'"

Even though Witherspoon a bit felt uneasy on the sets, Aniston made her feel right at home. The 'Big Little Lies' star couldn't help but gush about Aniston, saying, "She was so sweet to me." "I was really nervous, and she was like, 'Oh, my gosh -- don't worry about it!' I marveled at her ability to perform in front of a live audience like that with no nerves. They would change all the lines and she was just so effortlessly affable, bubbly, and sunny," Witherspoon added.

Witherspoon shared, "We've been friends ever since." The two actors can be next seen together in their upcoming Apple+ series 'The Morning Show' in which they will play the role of two journalists experiencing the fallout of a male anchor's #MeToo allegations.

Aniston and Witherspoon are also serving as executive producers on the upcoming series. "I am so excited. We're having so much fun brainstorming and laughing and sending each other emails. We're having a great time," Witherspoon said in 2017 about developing the project with Aniston.

'The Morning Show' marks Aniston and Steve Carell's returns to TV since the wraps of their massively successful TV sitcoms for NBC, 'Friends' and 'The Office'. Aniston starred on 'Friends' for 10 seasons before it ended its successful run in 2004. Carell quit 'The Office' in 2011 after seven years, though the show continued without him for two more seasons.

'The Morning Show' will premiere on Apple TV+ on November 1. The show is about the high-stakes world of morning news and the people behind it. (ANI)

